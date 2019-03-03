Rummage Sale Has Audio Equipment and More

Sound Central in West Duluth holds rummage sale

DULUTH, Minn.- Sound Central Production Services on 59th Avenue West in West Duluth held a different kind of rummage sale on Sunday.

They sold some of their newer, gently used and older items, and not just audio and production equipment.

“There’s tires here,” said Tim Vener, Install Lead Technician for Sound Central.

“Yeah, there’s some industrial equipment over there, a pool table, some bras,” said Sales Manager Scott Lillo. “Yeah this kinda became more of a community thing than we thought it was gonna become.”

“That’s not a bad thing,” Vener said. “No,” replied Lillo.

Sound Central hopes to have more of these rummage sales, at least once every 6 months.