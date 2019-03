Saints Women’s Hockey Falls in Slaats Cup Final

Alexia Klaas scored both goals in the loss.

ADRIAN, Minn. – The St. Scholastica women’s hockey team was able to quickly respond both times Adrian scored in regulation, but Adrian would finally top the Saints in double overtime, 3-2, in the NCHA Slaats Cup Final.

Alexia Klaas scored both goals for the Saints, one in the second and one in the third.

St. Scholastica will learn its NCAA Tournament fate in the selection show on Monday morning.