UMD Student Mike Mayou Announces Campaign for City Council

A younger candidate than most makes his announcement to run for city council.

DULUTH, Minn.- Another candidate making his announcement for Duluth city council, but this time from someone a little younger than most of his running-mates.

Mike Mayou is a 21 year old student at UMD who thinks the younger generation of Duluth needs better representation in the city. A born and raised Duluthian, Mayou wants to focus on making affordable housing available to everyone in the city and implementing laws and programs that keep future generations in mind.

“Young folks, we have different ideas and different ways of going about things and I think it’s important that we incorporate everyone’s ideas and everyone’s perspectives into the conversations,” Mayou said.

Mayou graduates from UMD in the Spring and says he has no intentions of leaving Duluth behind in the foreseeable future.