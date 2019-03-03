Vandalism Outbreak Takes Toll on East Hillside Residents

A streak of vandalisms in the East Hillside neighborhood is worrying residents.

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth police are investigating the East Hillside neighborhood after at least a dozen vehicles had their tires slashed.

The crime happened overnight Friday (3/1) into early Saturday (3/2) along 13th Avenue East between 2nd and 3rd streets. People who live in the neighborhood say they’re worried police won’t be able to catch the vandal or vandals because of the lack of surveillance cameras in the area.

“How do you catch somebody that does that in the middle of the night? We’re all just going to have to eat the costs. It seems like we should all be working together, not against each other and somebody just came in and ruined it,” affected resident Carol Rogovsky said.

If you know anything.bout this case or see something suspicious in your neighborhood, police encourage you to call 911 right away.