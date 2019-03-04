Another Season of Eat Downtown Duluth Week Kicks off Today

Eat Downtown Duluth Week Runs Monday, March 4 - Saturday, March 9

DULUTH, Minn. –Eat Downtown Week kicks off today giving many a chance to try some new dishes without breaking the bank.

Eat Downtown, promoted by the Greater Downtown Council, will be celebrating local cuisine at 19 downtown restaurants through March 9.

Participating restaurants include:

Bellisio’s

Boat Club

Bowery Bros

Canal Park Brewing Co.

Cloud 9 Asian Bistro

Dubh Linn Irish Brew Pub

Grandma’s Saloon Canal Park

JJ Astor

Little Angie’s Cantina and Grill

Lyric Kitchen Bar

Pickwick

Restaurant 301

7 West TapHouse

Silos Restaurant

Sir Benedict’s

Toasty’s Sandwich Shop

310 Pub

Valentini’s

Zeitgeist Arts Café

Specially crafted menus offer multi-course lunches for $10 and multi-course dinners for $25.

Click here to check out menu options at participating locations.