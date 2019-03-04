Another Season of Eat Downtown Duluth Week Kicks off Today
Eat Downtown Duluth Week Runs Monday, March 4 - Saturday, March 9
DULUTH, Minn. –Eat Downtown Week kicks off today giving many a chance to try some new dishes without breaking the bank.
Eat Downtown, promoted by the Greater Downtown Council, will be celebrating local cuisine at 19 downtown restaurants through March 9.
Participating restaurants include:
- Bellisio’s
- Boat Club
- Bowery Bros
- Canal Park Brewing Co.
- Cloud 9 Asian Bistro
- Dubh Linn Irish Brew Pub
- Grandma’s Saloon Canal Park
- JJ Astor
- Little Angie’s Cantina and Grill
- Lyric Kitchen Bar
- Pickwick
- Restaurant 301
- 7 West TapHouse
- Silos Restaurant
- Sir Benedict’s
- Toasty’s Sandwich Shop
- 310 Pub
- Valentini’s
- Zeitgeist Arts Café
Specially crafted menus offer multi-course lunches for $10 and multi-course dinners for $25.
Click here to check out menu options at participating locations.