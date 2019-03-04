Bridgeman’s is Closed Until Tuesday for Renovations

"I think the look we are putting together is really fun. I think it kind of spans the generations," said owner Jay Broman.

DULUTH, Minn. – Heads up to breakfast and ice cream fans.

Bridgeman’s in Duluth will be closed until Tuesday for phase two of renovations, which means a big facelift.

Bridgeman’s has been in its current location across the street from Miller Hill Mall in Duluth since 19–74 and changes haven’t been made since.

The restaurant plans to gut the whole building, and customers can expect a whole new look when they reopen.

“I think the look we are putting together is really fun. I think it kind of spans the generations,” said owner Jay Broman.

“We started here in 1936 and it has been a staple in Duluth and I think it is important to bring back those memories,” Broman continues.

They’ll be back open for business on Wednesday, but more renovations are on the way in the future.

Bridgman’s owner hopes all upgrades will be completed by May.