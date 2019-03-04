Community Meets Itasca County Sheriff’s Office K-9s

The event allows the community to learn about the K9 program, and pet the dogs.

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – K9 Officers of the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office came together over the weekend to raise money for the care of the dogs and to allow the community to see them up close.

“This is our second annual fundraiser for the Itasca County sheriff’s office K9. It’s sponsored by Itasca Hometown heroes, it’s just local people in the community that have taken us under their wing to help raise funds for the K9 unit on their own volunteer time,” said Sgt. Bob Leclair.

The fundraiser helps pay for things like vet bills and equipment for the dogs, but it also shows everyone that the dogs are friendly and like other dogs when they’re not on the job.

“So many children may feel that law enforcement is unapproachable they’re fearful of them because of all the TV coverage, they need to understand they’re moms and dads and house dogs just like everybody else has, but when they go to work they have a job to do,” said Karen Lindgren, a co-organizer of the event.

With all the support last year, the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office was able to get two more K9s, including Sgt. Ryan Gunderson’s dog, Major.

“I think it’s very important the community can see these dogs, meet the dogs and learn what their used for how good of a tool they are for law enforcement and come and pet the dogs and get to know them. It’s very important I think,” said Sgt. Gunderson.

The event included a taco bar, sweets from Culver’s, and a silent auction to raise funds.