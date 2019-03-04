Downtown Bites Celebrated for Eat Downtown Week

Restaurants have special offers through 3/9.

DULUTH, Minn.- Starting Monday for the next week, you can get a special bite to eat from certain restaurants on the water.

It’s Eat Downtown Restaurant week.

19 waterfront restaurants in Duluth are offering special deals and dishes to celebrate eating local.

Sir Benedict’s on Superior street is offering a 3 course meal for $10, and four sandwiches that aren’t yet on the menu.

The new sandwich which customers like most will be put on the menu full time.

It’s a lot of work leading up to it, testing sandwiches, testing recipes, kinda putting our system in place,” said Sir Ben’s Owner Josh Stotts. “Obviously this time of the year we’ve got a lot more snow on the ground, a lot more cold than we normally have so hopefully it gets people out and about, during time when it’s traditionally slow.”

Moreso, he hopes people can find something new in the restaurants in their own neighborhood.

“It also gives people an opportunity to come to locally owned places that maybe they wouldn’t go to otherwise.”

You can find a full list of all the places to get a bite this week on the Greater Downtown Council’s website.