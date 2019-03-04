Park Point Murder Suspect Pleads Not Guilty

DULUTH, Minn. – A Duluth man accused of burglarizing and killing a 70-year-old Park Point resident in January has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Darryl Mayhew, 30, is facing charges of second-degree murder with intent, second-degree murder without intent, aggravated robbery, and first degree burglary.

Mayhew is accused of violently attacking Larry Watczak, 70, during a burglary in his home on January 2. Authorities say Watczak was hit over the head with a blunt instrument while taking his evening nap in his home on the 800-block of Lake Avenue on Park Point. Watczak later died of his injuries.

Mayhew is scheduled to appear in court again on April 30.