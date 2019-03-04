Prep Boys Basketball: Panthers, Bulldogs, Wrens Win Section 7A Play-In Games

DULUTH, Minn. – In the section 7A boys basketball play-in games, South Ridge, Carlton and Cromwell-Wright all dominated their way to wins.

Carlton defeated Cherry 85-41 and will face three seed Lakeview Christian Academy on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Wrenshall got the 102-52 win over Littlefork-Big Falls are is moving on to the next round. The Wrens will play two seed Nashwauk-Keewatin on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

South Ridge also picked up the win on Monday night, taking down Northland 82-58. The Panthers will play top seed North Woods on Wednesday night.