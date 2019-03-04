Red Cross of Northern Minnesota Helping with Tornado and Flooding Recovery Efforts

Extra Red Cross volunteers were down in the south helping out after 23 dead in tornado outbreak.

DULUTH, Minn. – Red Cross of Northern Minnesota helping out with recovery efforts in the aftermath of tornadoes and flooding in Mississippi and Alabama.

The Red Cross says the experienced the volunteers gain from going to disaster areas often gives them valuable experience to bring back to the Northland.

“When our volunteers deploy to a disaster like this they help the people there but really important for our area is they bring back capacity expertise and experience to respond to disasters locally,” said the executive director of the American Red Cross Northern Minnesota, Dan Williams.

If you’d like to help out, the Red Cross is always looking for volunteers. Click here for more information.