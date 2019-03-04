Registration Now Open for Duluth YMCA Camp Miller

Camp Miller Offers a Variety of Summer Camp Options for Children of all Ages

DULUTH, Minn. – Believe it or not, summer camp season is right around the corner!

Registration is now open for Duluth YMCA Camp Miller.

YMCA Camp Miller offers traditional residential summer camps for children in addition to horseback riding camps, day camps, family camps, and off-season camps.

Sara Eder, Executive Director of Camp Miller says each year her organization searches the globe to hire a quality staff of counselors to give youth the experience of a lifetime.

YMCA Camp Miller is located on the shores of Sturgeon lake, just 45 minutes south of Duluth.

Click here to register today!