School Closings, Delays Monday, March 4, 2019 School Closings and Delays Recieved by FOX 21 for Monday, March 4, 2019 March 4, 2019 Brett Scott, Watersmeet Township School District– 2 Hour Delay Categories: Community, News, News – Latest News, School Closings Tags: community, Delays, education, school closings, weather