UMD Women’s Basketball Advances to NSIC Finals

The UMD women's basketball team defeated St. Cloud State in the NSIC semi-finals

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Ann Simonet led all scorers with 13 points as the UMD women’s basketball team knocked off St. Cloud State 68-50 in the NSIC semi-finals Monday afternoon at the Sanford Health Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Brooke Olson chipped in with 10 points and six rebounds as the Bulldogs move on to the NSIC championship game Tuesday night. They will face MSU-Moorhead at 5 p.m.