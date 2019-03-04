Winter Blues Setting in? Dietitian Advises Three Superfoods to Consume

St. Luke's Clinical Dietitian Mary Cherne Offers Tips to Keeping Your Spirits High Throughout Winter

DULUTH, Minn. – When it comes to the winter blues, it’s important to have the correct diet and exercise routine to help keep depression at bay.

Mary Cherne, St. Luke’s Clinical Dietitian, encourages a diet high in vitamin D, omega 3 fatty acids and fruits and vegetables.

Cherne wants to encourage physical activity on a daily basis to help boost your mood.

A goal of 150 minutes of physical exercise per week is a goal Cherne hopes to encourage Northlander to set to maintain overall health.

Cherne says food has a huge impact on our mood, especially when it comes to fighting off a cold or other sickness.