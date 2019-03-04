Wisconsin Births Decline to Lowest Point in 40 Years

Teens Births Have Dropped 60 Percent

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – A Wisconsin researcher says a drop in teen pregnancies has contributed to the lowest number of babies being born in the state in more than 40 years.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that data from the state Department of Health Services show there were less than 65,000 babies born in 2017; the lowest number in the state since 1973.

One major factor in the decrease in births is that fewer teens are having babies. David Egan-Robertson is with the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Applied Population Laboratory. He says teen births have dropped 60 percent over a decade.

The figures also show that low birth weight in babies is increasing. Marilyn Noll is director of maternal-child health at March of Dimes in Wisconsin. She says premature birth is the leading cause of infant death.