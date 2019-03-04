Wisconsin Ranks Highest in the Nation for Elderly Fall-related Deaths

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Recent numbers show Wisconsin has the nation’s highest rate of deadly falls among the elderly.

Falling can always be hard on anyone, especially for those sixty five and older.

A fall can be dangerous and even potentially deadly.

Elderly fall injuries and deaths are increasing at a rapid pace across the country.

More than one thousand people over the age of sixty five have died in Wisconsin since 20–16 from fall related injuries.

About twenty five thousand die each year nationally.

A fall prevention course hosted by Northwest Wisconsin Community Service Agency’s senior center in Superior helped people understand some common causes for falls.

Winter in particular, is one reason so many elderly falls happen in Wisconsin.

“We have all the ice, we have the black ice that you don’t see, and the snow gets slippery,” said Dr. Amber Tenerelli of Dove Health Professionals.

Tenerelli continues, “We are not as active, if you go down south it is more of an outdoor. You are outside all the time, up here the seasons just don’t allow for that.”

Although, weather can be a huge factor, most elderly falls occur in the home.

Clutter, improper clothing, and use of an unsteady step stool are some other reasons that can cause a senior to fall.

Dr. Tenerelli says there are a few things a person can do to make their home safe.

“Hot glue. Putting that on the backs of your rugs, your shoes on your socks. Making things anti skid,” said Tenerelli

Helen Dudeck has fallen on multiple occasions.

She attended the prevention course looking for answers to help her in the future.

“I wanted to find out how I should fall, because I can’t get up, and I wanted to know what was the reason I had fallen,” said Dudeck.

Death can be a result of an elderly fall, but non–fatal injuries can also vary.

The most common is head trauma and broken bones.

Dr. Tenerelli suggests that a home should be made handicapped accessible for those prone to falling.

Also, keeping up with exercise can help with agility and balance.

Anyone interested can attend the next course for this three part series on March 11 at the Northwest Community Service Agency’s senior center in Superior.

The class will begin at 10:30 AM.