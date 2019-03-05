Cloquet Home Sustains Major Fire Damage

No one was Injured in the Fire

CLOQUET, Minn. – Cloquet fire crews were called to reports of a house fire on North 10th Street in Cloquet on Monday afternoon.

When fire crews arrived fire could be seen on both sides of the home with heavy smoke throughout the first floor of the house.

The CAFD says they were able to contain the fire to one room of the house, but the structure suffered major fire damage.

According to authorities due to the extreme cold crews encountered a frozen fire hydrant when arriving on the scene.

No one was injured in the fire.