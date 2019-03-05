County To Hire Exec. Dir. To Oversee Duluth Depot

DULUTH, Minn. — St. Louis County is hiring a Heritage and Arts Center executive director to handle operations at the Duluth Depot.

Commissioners say the position will help with collaboration among the eight tenants at the Depot while also taking away some of the politics among the tenants.

The director will be a neutral party making between $67,000 and roughly $90,000 a year.

The person will also help oversee future repairs to the building worth about $8 million.

There are discussions underway to decide whether to continue to use the Depot for weddings, according to Ken Buehler, exec. director of the North Shore Scenic Railroad.

Some of the tenants in the Depot include the North Shore Scenic Railroad, the Minnesota Ballet and the Duluth Playhouse.