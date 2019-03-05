Duluth Businesses Celebrate Mardi Gras

Carmod Irish Pub and Restaurant 301 celebrate Fat Tuesday

DULUTH, Minn. – Some businesses in Duluth are celebrating Fat Tuesday the New Orleans way.

A crawfish boil and Mardi Gras praty brought dozens out to Carmody Irish Pub on East Superior Street.

The owner tells us it’s his way of celebrating cultures like the French Creole and welcoming a new season to Duluth.

“It’s just like hey, we’re done with winter,” said Carmody owner Eddie Gleeson. “Spring’s on its way so here we are.”

Across Superior Street, at Restaurant 301, they have a week-long Mardi Gras menu.

It includes Cajun favorites like shrimp po boy, gumbo, and cornmeal crusted catfish.

“What’s exciting for me is being able to show my staff and some of the patrons that come out something new and something different, being able to cook with the Cajun and then layering the different flavors and having a lot of fun with a different style of cooking that people aren’t used to,” said Executive Chef Kevin Ilenda.

Visitors can get the special meals as part of Eat Downtown Week. Lunches are $10. Dinners are $25.