Former Hunters’ Star C.J. Ham Re-Signs With Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Minnesota Vikings reportedly signed former Duluth Denfeld fullback C.J. Ham to a one–year, $645,000 deal.

Ham is entering his third season in the league and has spent the past two years as Minnesota’s regular fullback.

Last season, Ham recorded six carries for eight yards and caught 11 passes for 85 yards.