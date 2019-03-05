Free Preventative Dental Cleanings Offered at Denfeld High School

The cleanings are brought to the school multiple times a year by Operation Grace MN.

DULUTH, Minn. – Free preventative dental cleanings were offered to Denfeld High School students today.

The organization reaches students who might not otherwise have access to dental care.

Students participating say they’re grateful for the opportunity.

“I like it because of course you don’t have to pay for it and you’re getting your teeth cleaned for free. How can you beat that? I really appreciate it,” said Serenity, a 10th grader at Denfeld.

Operation Grace MN says the cleanings are sponsored by grants they receive from the community and that they’re always looking for volunteers.

For more information visit here.