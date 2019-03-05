Indigenous Market to Open at the Former Site of 4th St. Market

AICHO plans to open the market in 2020

DULUTH, Minn. – A new indigenous market is in the works for the site of the former 4th Street Market in Duluth.

The American Indian Community Housing Organization, or AICHO, recently got a $50,000 donation from Essentia Health to start renovating the building.

The market will feature locally sourced traditional native food and will bring a food store back to the Central Hillside neighborhood for the first time in years.

“This will be the first indigenous food market in Duluth and in our region and really one of the very few across the state and across the nation so I think it’s going to be exciting,” said LeAnn Littlewolf, AICHO Economic Development Director.

AICHO is expecting to open the indigenous market sometime in 2020.