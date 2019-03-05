Nepotism Policy Introduced at St. Louis County Board Meeting

The proposed guidelines would put limitations on any county employee from hiring and supervising a family member or significant other.

DULUTH, Minn. – It was back in January when St. Louis County Attorney Mark Rubin hired his son Tony as a prosecutor.

That decision prompted the County board to introduce a nepotism policy for discussion.

The non–existence of a nepotism policy within St. Louis County is sparking some controversy, but it also brought out conflicting opinions at today’s county board meeting.

Mark Rubin stands by his decision to hire his son as a county prosecutor.

But to avoid any further potential for conflicts of interest in the hiring process, a nepotism policy was created and introduced to the St. Louis County Board.

“We had constituents that have asked for something pretty simple, which was a clear definition and policy that would help them understand what it means in St. Louis County to be employed as family members,” said Commissioner Beth Olson.

The topic of the policy sparked a cordial debate as each commissioner expressed their opinions about the policy.

Commissioner Keith Nelson, who is currently not in agreement, was very vocal about his stance.

He believes this nepotism policy is being rushed through too quickly.

“I don’t want a policy thrown in front of me that I have to vote on that hasn’t been properly vetted starters. That we haven’t gone out and look to identify all the potential issues,” said Commissioner Nelson.

Commissioner Nelson suggested the policy be re–evaluated and given to County department leaders for feedback to decide if the policy should really needs to be implemented.

Nelson is also concerned there will be a decline in St. Louis County applicants fearing they will not be hired, if this policy is put in place.

But the policy also states applicants will not be denied employment because of their status as family or household member of another St. Louis County employee.

The county board agreed for further examination into the need for a nepotism policy.

On April 2nd, the board will reconvene for a possible vote.