New Outdoor Consignment Shop to Host Pop-Up Event in Duluth

The First Ever Great Lakes Gear Exchange Pop-Up Event is Happening Saturday, March 9, 2019

DULUTH, Minn. – Since January, items new and used have been coming in rapidly to the Great Lakes Gear Exchange.

Owners Brooke Wetmore and Emily Richey decided two years ago to begin developing an outdoor consignment business.

Northlanders are able to sell their items to the owners, which then are resold to other folks looking to purchase new or gently used outdoor recreational items.

Great Lakes Gear Exchange is completely mobile at this point, which the owners are looking to use to their advantage by hosting more pop-up events in various communities as they grow their business.

On Saturday, March 9, Great Lakes Gear Exchange will be setting up shop at the Duluth Folk School from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The owners are excited to make outdoor pursuits as culturally and financially accessible to all, while promoting sustainability in the outdoor industry.

Click here to learn more.