Police Want Neighborhood Residents to Look Out for Each Other

After a strand of vandalism attacks, police want Duluth residents to look out for each other.

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth police are reminding homeowners to call 911 anytime you see something suspicious in your neighborhood.

This comes after vandals or a vandal slashed tires on a dozen vehicles in the East Hillside Neighborhood. The crime happened late Friday into early Saturday along 13th Avenue East.

Police tell us it’s a good idea for residents to get to know their neighbors and even form watch groups so suspicious activity is easier to point out.

“We really do rely on the residents of Duluth to be our eyes and ears and ultimately our partners in keeping vandalism and any sort of crime down. It’s really the only way that we’re going to be everywhere at once,” Public Information Officer Ingrid Hornibrook said.

As of now Duluth police records do not show an uptick in reports of vandalism for 2019.