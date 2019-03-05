Prep Boys Basketball: Rails, Eskomos, Lumberjacks, Hunters, Greyhounds Open Playoffs With Wins

The section playoffs began Tuesday night for Section 7AA and 7AAA.

PROCTOR, Minn. – In the first round of the Section 7AA boys basketball playoffs, Proctor defeated Two Harbors 88-66 and Esko knocked off Aitkin 73-48 Tuesday night.

The Rails move on to face Virginia in the quarterfinals, while the Eskomos will take on Pierz. Both games will be Saturday night at Duluth Denfeld High School.

In section 7AAA, Cloquet hung on for the home win over Grand Rapids 59-57 and Duluth Denfeld got the upset over Hermantown 64-61.

The Lumberjacks will take on top-seeded Princeton in the section semi-finals. And in the other semi-finals, the Hunters will battle the red-hot Hibbing Bluejackets. Those games will be Friday night at Duluth East High School.

And in Section 7AAAA, Duluth East opened their playoffs with a win over Forest Lake 65-53. The Greyhounds move to the section semi-finals to take on Cambridge-Isanti.