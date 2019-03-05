Prep Girls Basketball: Cardinals, Rangers to Meet in Section 7A Final

Both Cromwell-Wright and Mountain Iron-Buhl picked up wins on Tuesday to advance to the section finals on Thursday.

DULUTH, Minn. – After Tuesday’s section semifinal games, only two teams remain in Section 7A: Cromwell-Wright and Mountain Iron-Buhl.

The Cardinals cruised past Deer River 62-42 while the Rangers hung on to get the 52-48 win over Cherry. Cromwell-Wright and Mountain Iron-Buhl split the series during the regular season, as the Cardinals’ only loss on the season was to the Rangers.

The two will play for the section title on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Romano Gym.