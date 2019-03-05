Raiders Boys Hockey Team Look to Continue Cinderella Run

The Greenway boys hockey team are playing their first state tournament since 2001.

COLERAINE, Minn. – On Wednesday, the biggest high school state tournament in the country kicks off at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul with the Minnesota High School Hockey Tournament for Class A.

The northland will be represented by the feel-good story of the year, Greenway. There’s a lot of history on the line Wednedsay night as the Raiders will look for their first state title in over 50 years.

“We just took down the #1 team and we’re kind of nervous I guess. We’ve got butterflies going in and playing on the biggest stage of your life so far. But we’re going to keep it under check,” forward Donte Lawson said.

“We’re looking to prove we’re not a one-trick pony. I think it comes back to proving yourself that we’re going down there to win the state tournament and not just go down there for an enjoyment vacation,” said head coach Grant Clafton.

The Raiders will take on the Delano Tigers, a team that knocked off Greenway back in late December. But a lot has changed for both teams.

“We definitely went through a slump that time in the year. But we were shorthanded. We’ve had guys sick, guys injured so we weren’t in full strength in that game. But it’s definitely going to be in the back of our minds,” forward Ben Troumbly said.

“This is an opportunity for us to right a wrong and prove that we’re a better team. This is a chance to do that and there’s more on the line this time around,” said Clafton.

Puck drop for Wednesday’s Class A quarterfinal is set for 8 p.m.