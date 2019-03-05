Snow and Ice Causing Serious Dangers for Roofs

After eight weeks of below freezing temperatures and snow roofs are paying the price.

DULUTH, Minn. – After 56 days below freezing with several snow storms, roofs around the Northland are dealing with big piles of snow and ice.

All this extra weight is potentially dangerous.

“A good rule of thumb is if you have let’s say 20 inch of snow per square foot that’s going to be roughly 25–27 pounds something like that,” said Dave Piepho of Superior Squeegee Inc. who was out working at a job.

That amount of snow can amount to upwards of 20,000 pounds of extra weight depending on the size of the roof.

Many signs like brown lines on your walls or ceiling could signify the house is being weighed down too much.

“If you’re upstairs in your home and your door opens really nicely in the summer and you notice that it’s sticking it a little bit chances are you’re getting a lot of weight down on that,” said Piepho.

It’s important to keep an eye on your house, especially with more snow on the way.

Hiring a professional to clear your roof could save your home and property.