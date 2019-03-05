The Red Herring Lounge Property Goes on the Market

Owner Bob Monahan faces decisions regarding the future of the Red Herring Lounge.

DULUTH, Minn.- One of Duluth’s well known music and concert venues is on the market but only for the right buyer.

The property on E 1st Street, home to Red Herring Lounge is up for sale for $275 thousand.

Herring owner Bob Monahan recently opened the Hostel Du Nord down the street from the venue and says he’s expecting a busy season for the hostel which is why he’s considering shifting his focus from the lounge.

Monahan says if he could, he would keep the Red Herring under his wing, but he doesn’t have enough time to manage two small businesses. He’s proud of what he’s accomplished in that space since opening in 2013.

“The fact that the red herring is still open has everything to do with the fact that I have fought tooth and nail to keep it open for years,” Monahan said.

The lounge will continue operations through June with music acts booked until then. Monahan says he hopes whoever ends up buying the space considers keeping the Red Herring in business for the years to come.