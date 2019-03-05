Three Staff Members Assaulted in Riot at The Hills Youth and Family Services Facility

Four Others Were Arrested in the Incident

DULUTH, Minn. – Three staff members from The Hills Youth and Family Services were injured Monday night after a riot broke out at the facility.

According to the Duluth Police Department squads responded to The Hills facility located on the 4300 block of Allendale Avenue around 9:00 p.m. after receiving reports that five clients were assaulting staff members.

Upon arrival at the facility officers learned approximately 20 clients were involved in the assault prompting officers to call for backup.

Officers from the University of Minnesota Duluth Police, St. Louis County Sheriff, Minnesota State Patrol, and Hermantown Police Department responded to assist as needed.

Authorities say a large group of clients had barricaded themselves in a room while other smaller groups were roaming the building.

Officers in partnership with The Hills staff were able to bring the riot to a peaceful end without incident.

The Hills Youth and Family Services President and CEO Jeff Bradt told Fox 21 today, “I cannot say enough good things about the professionalism of the staff who were here last night, the police who responded to the call, and the clients who acted responsibly.”

One 18-year-old male was arrested for obstructing the legal process and three other juveniles were arrested in connection without incident.

The three injured staff members required no medical attention.