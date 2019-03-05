Trial to Begin This Month for Fifth Suspect in UMD Student Murder Case

The Jury Trial Will Begin March 19

Xavier Haywood

DULUTH, Minn. – The jury trial will begin later this month for the last of five suspects in the 2017 murder of UMD student William Grahek.

Xavier Haywood’s jury trial is scheduled to begin March 19 on charges of aiding an offender.

According to court records 28-year-old Xavier Haywood is accused of aiding the offenders, while tipping off everybody that drugs and large amounts of cash were in Grahek’s home.

Four other suspects have already been charged and sentenced for their roles in the homicide.

Deandre Davenport, 23, was charged in 2017 as the person who shot Grahek twice during an attempted robbery.He was sentenced to life in prison in January 2019.

Noah Baker, 20, and Noah King, 21, were both charged with second-degree murder in the case.

Noah Baker was sentenced to 30 years in prison in May 2018. Noah King was sentenced to life in prison in December 2018.

Tara Baker, 23, is accused of being the driver of the getaway vehicle, and was sentenced to 60 days in a women’s correctional facility, and another six years of supervised probation.