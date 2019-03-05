Tuesday March 5, 2019: Morning Forecast March 5, 2019 Brittney Merlot, Categories: Weather Video Tags: Breezy, Chilly Wind Chills, Cold Winds, Duluth Minnesota Weather Forecast, merlot weather, merlots weather, Meteorologist Brittney Merlot, Mild Air, Northland Weather Forecast, Partly Sunny, Superior Wisconsin Weather Forecast, Twin Ports Weather Forecast FacebookTwitterPinterestGoogle+LinkedinMoreRelated Post Active Adventures: Fat Tire Biking Saturday October 28, 2017, Evening Forecast: Over ... Wednesday March 14, 2018: Evening Forecast Tuesday February 19, 2019: Morning Forecast