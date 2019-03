UMD Women’s Basketball Win First NSIC Title Since 2004

The Bulldogs defeated MSU-Moorhead 52-48 in the NSIC championship game.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Minnesota Duluth women’s basketball team knocked off Minnesota State-Moorhead 52-48 to capture the 2019 NSIC tournament championship Tuesday night at the Sanford Health Pentagon.

Sarah Grow finished with 17 points and four blocks, taking home NSIC Tournament MVP honors. Grow, Sammy Kozlowski and Katie Stark were named to the All-Tournament Team.