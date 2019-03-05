UWS Thrower Christian Pillath Qualifies for Nationals

Pillath will be the Yellowjackets' long representative at the NCAA national meet.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Wisconsin-Superior thrower Christian Pillath will be participating in the NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field Championships this weekend.

Pillath punched his ticket with a school–record weight throw of 18.4 meters this past weekend at the Pointer Final Qualifier. Pillath said he’s excited to go to the first national meet tn his final year with the Yellowjackets.

“I’m actually from north of Green Bay, a town of 700 people and coming from that to here, Superior is a really small school so I still have that small-town feel. It puts a smile on my face thinking about it. To be able to represent Superior at a national meet like this, it’s amazing,” said Pillath.

The meet will take place at the University of Massachusetts in Boston beginning on Friday.