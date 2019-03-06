Duluth Church Offers Drive-Thru Ash Wednesday Service

Our Savior's Lutheran Church offers service for people unable to attend regular mass

DULUTH, Minn. – For Christians seeking convenience, a West Duluth church offered a drive-thru Ash Wednesday service in their parking lot.

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church on Grand Avenue wants everybody to receive ashes this Wednesday.

For two hours in the morning and two hours in the afternoon, people could drive up, roll down their window, and order a personal prayer service to go.

“We see today a lot of barriers to coming into the church building and so this is an opportunity for us to go out to where people are and to share this prayer time with them,” said Pastor Liz Davis.

The church also held a traditional Ash Wednesday service in the morning.