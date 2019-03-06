Duluth man Arrested for Allegedly Manufacturing Psychedelic Drug

This is Third Known Instance of DMT in MN

DULUTH, Minn. – A Duluth man has been arrested for allegedly manufacturing a psychedelic drug known as Dimethyltryptamine or “DMT”.

Investigators with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and MN Bureau of Criminal Apprehension executed a search warrant on February 21 at a residence in Rice Lake.

Authorities say a former resident of the home was believed to be manufacturing the substance, which is similar to LSD, at the location.

Investigators found several mason jars filled with brown liquid during the search which were later tested by the BCA Crime Lab and confirmed as DMT.

As a result of the investigation Donald Alan Rankin, 23, was arrested and charged with First Degree Sale and Manufacturing of a Controlled Substance.

This is only the third known instance of DMT in the state of MN.