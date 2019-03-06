Early Morning Village of Superior House Fire Displaces Family

A Firefighter Sustained Minor Injury

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A home in the Village of Superior sustained an estimated $20,000 in damages after a fire broke out early Wednesday morning.

Superior Fire Department crews were called to 6409 Banks Avenue at 2:35 a.m. Wednesday for a report of smoke filling up a house.

When fire crews arrived the single family home had smoke visible in the rear of the house.

Authorities say all family members including pets exited the house safely.

The fire is believed to have been caused by electrical wiring and is not suspicious in nature.

Damages are estimated at $20,000 and tenants were not able to return to the home due to air quality.

One firefighter sustained a minor injury fighting the fire.