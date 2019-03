Greenway defeats Delano, Advances to Class A Semi-Final

Donte Lawson scored twice to give Greenway the 6-4 win over Delano.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Senior forward Donte Lawson scored twice as #4 Greenway got the win over #5 Delano 6-4 Wednesday night in the Class A state quarterfinals.

Micah Gernander, Ben Troumbly, Mitchell Vekich and Christian Miller also scored for the Raiders, who move on to the state semi-finals on Friday. They will face top-seeded Mahtomedi at 1 p.m.