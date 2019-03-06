La Pointe Fire Hall and Emergency Vehicles Destroyed in Early Morning Fire

The Fire Marshall is Investigating the Cause

1/3

2/3 (courtesy: Sarah Tourdot)

3/3 (courtesy: Sarah Tourdot)

LA POINTE, Wis. – A devastating early morning fire at the La Pointe Fire Department has completely destroyed the town’s fire hall according to the Town Administrator Lisa Potswald.

Potswald said seven fire vehicles and two ambulances were lost in the fire that broke out around 3:00 a.m.

Multiple departments including Red Cliff, Bayfield, Washburn, and the City of Ashland all responded to the scene to assist. According to authorities there were no reported injuries.

The Fire Marshall is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

All fire calls will now be routed to the Bayfield Fire Department in the short term.