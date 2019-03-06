Life House Gets Green Light for New Annex Construction

DULUTH, Minn. – Good news for Life House in Duluth.

Construction has begun on a project to add a new annex to its current building.

The addition will become the new home for the organization’s youth education and employment program.

The building will have a state of the art classroom with the latest technology.

It will also house a workshop and retail space so the youth can sell handmade candles and jewelry.

“We really need a space where both they can be creative and come up with entrepreneurial ideas in the classroom, but also a place where they can turn those ideas into actual products,” said Life House Executive Director Maude Dornfeld.

Currently, it is unclear when the project will be completed, but Life House is hoping to open the new annex by summer or early fall.