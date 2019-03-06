Man Arrested in West Duluth for Alleged Online Sexual Solicitation of a Child

The man is Awaiting to be Formally Charged

DULUTH, Minn. – A 57-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday in West Duluth for allegedly communicating with a child online for the purpose of a sexual relationship.

Investigators from the Duluth Police Department Sex Crimes Abuse Neglect Unit and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force made the arrest around 4:38 p.m. The man was taken into custody without incident.

The man is facing three counts of Solicitation of a Child to Engage in Sexual Conduct Through Electronic Communication.

He was transported to the St. Louis County Jail where he is awaiting to be formally charged by the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office.