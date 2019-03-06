New Eco-Entrepreneurship Program at Lake Superior College

The program will feature a two acre farm, greenhouse space, and packaging facility on campus.

DULUTH, Minn. – Lake Superior College is launching a program to teach students how to make the farm-to-table process more sustainable.

The program will feature a two acre farm, greenhouse space, and packaging facility on campus.

Students will learn how to create more eco-friendly business practices when it comes to our food system between farmers and sellers.

“How do we help our institutions and restaurants gain access to healthier foods that work with their systems. How do we work with farmers and young people to bring more economically viable options for farms and farming into our systems,” Randel Hanson, faculty at the Eco-Entrepreneurship Program.

LSC is hoping people from across the country will be interested in the program that kicks off this fall.