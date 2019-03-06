Northland Winter Doesn’t Stop Ash Wednesday Services

St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Duluth holds services.

DULUTH, Minn.- Churches across the Northland are renewing their faith during Ash Wednesday.

St. Paul’s in Duluth held two services where members burned last year’s palms, signifying their mortality and dedication to Christ.

The Pastor said that even though this has been a harsh winter, that hasn’t slowed the faith of his congregation.

“Especially some of our elders, to be able to get here and get safely in and out and we’re trying to help them with that, our ushers will give a hand,” Pastor Bill Van Oss said. “But even finding parking on the street is more difficult with the big piles of snow.”

“But people are good and faithful and they make every effort that they can to get here.”

He added that the tradition of this midweek service is still important for followers today.

“I think having a midweek service is a good way to really make it special and to remind people that it is important to take some time to examine our lives,” he said.

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, the period of prayer and sacrifice before Easter.