One Firefighter Injured in Superior House Fire

Cause of fire still unknown.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Superior Fire Department responded to a fire in a single family home on the 6400 block of Banks Avenue in the Village of Superior.

The smoke alarm awoke all occupants and their pets, so they were able to get out safely, no one was hurt.

However, a firefighter suffered a minor injury, crews say he is recovering well.

The tenants have been displaced due to air quality in the home.

Officials say that fighting fires this time of year can slow their response times.

“The winter weather has made it a challenge for us to fight fires,” said Batallion Chief Howard Huber.

“The depth of the snow makes it difficult for us to move through yards and lay our hydrant lines out, and the big snow drifts on the avenues and the boulevards make it hard for us to get our supply lines laid out.”

Officials believe the cause of the fire was electrical wiring, causing $20,000 in damages.