Prep Boys Basketball: Lions Top Bulldogs to Advance to 7A Quarterfinals

Lakeview Christian Academy is moving on in the section 7A bracket.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Lakeview Christian Academy boys basketball team opened their playoff run with a win over Carlton 82-64 Wednesday night at the Mertz Mortorelli Gym.

The Lions move on to face Ely in the section 7A quarterfinals Saturday night at Romano Gym.