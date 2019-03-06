Prep Girls Basketball: Rails, Hilltoppers to Meet in Section 7AA Title Game

Proctor and Duluth Marshall were each victorious in their semi-final games.

DULUTH, Minn. – In the first section 7AA semi-final game, Proctor got the win over Pequot Lakes 59-44 Wednesday night at Romano Gym.

The Rails move on to face Duluth Marshall who knocked off Aitkin 78-64. Gianna Kneepkens led the Hilltoppers with 25 points. Grace Kirk chipped in with 21 points and Merlea Mrozik had 23 points, including seven 3-pointers.

The Section 7AA championship game will take place at 7 p.m. Friday night at Romano Gym.