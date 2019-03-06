Safe Ride Stolen from the Break Room Bar

The bar, located on East 4th Street, had the van stolen from their parking lot.

DULUTH, Minn. – A safe ride van was stolen from The Break Room Bar early Sunday morning.

“It offers us an ability to get our customers home safely, keep them as good customers so they don’t have to get a DWI and possibly hurt themselves or someone else in the process,” said the bar’s general manager Tom Witzman.

Besides safe rides, the van is used during the bar’s popular billiards tournaments to get players to and from the airport.

If you see, or hear anything please contact the Duluth police.