Six Candidates in the Running for Vacant Fifth District County Board Seat

Primary Election Will be Held on May 14
HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Six candidates are now in the running for the St. Louis County Board District 5 special election.

A two week candidate filing period ended yesterday for the vacated seat.

The candidates are:

  • Wayne Boucher
  • Timothy Herstad
  • Keith MacDonald
  • Keith Musolf
  • Kal Randa
  • Robert “Bobby” Wagner

The primary election will take place on May 14. The general election will be held on August 13.

