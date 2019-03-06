Six Candidates in the Running for Vacant Fifth District County Board Seat
Primary Election Will be Held on May 14
HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Six candidates are now in the running for the St. Louis County Board District 5 special election.
A two week candidate filing period ended yesterday for the vacated seat.
The candidates are:
- Wayne Boucher
- Timothy Herstad
- Keith MacDonald
- Keith Musolf
- Kal Randa
- Robert “Bobby” Wagner
The primary election will take place on May 14. The general election will be held on August 13.