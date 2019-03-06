Six Candidates in the Running for Vacant Fifth District County Board Seat

Primary Election Will be Held on May 14

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Six candidates are now in the running for the St. Louis County Board District 5 special election.

A two week candidate filing period ended yesterday for the vacated seat.

The candidates are:

Wayne Boucher

Timothy Herstad

Keith MacDonald

Keith Musolf

Kal Randa

Robert “Bobby” Wagner

The primary election will take place on May 14. The general election will be held on August 13.